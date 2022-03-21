Nigeria: Rainy Season - FRSC Urges Motorists to Replace Worn-Out Tyres, Wipers

21 March 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Idi-roko Unit Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, has advised motorists to replace worn-out tyres and wipers in order to prevent avoidable crashes during the rainy season.

The Unit Commander, Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

Mr Olaluwoye said the advice became necessary due to the slippery nature of highways during the rainy season.

He added that worn-out tyres also lose grip on the road during the rainy season when motorists apply brake and sometimes result in road accidents.

"We appeal to motorists, especially as we enter the rainy season, to have functional wipers and good tyres that could stand the test of heavy rain to avoid mishaps on the highways.

"In addition, they should exercise patience and strictly adhere to traffic rules and regulations during this period," he said.

Mr Olaluwoye enjoined drivers to park in safe places when there is heavy rain to prevent unnecessary loss of lives and property.

He emphasized the need for motorists to use the C-Caution sign when their vehicle breaks down to avoid oncoming vehicles ramming into them.

The rainy season begins in the country from March and ends in June. (NAN)

