Uganda: Parliament Will Never Be the Same Without Speaker Oulanyah, Says Among

Deputy Speaker, Anita Among has said the August House will never be the same without the presence of Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

Oulanyah was on Sunday afternoon announced dead in a tweet by President Museveni who said whereas the death had happened earlier at 10:30am, the announcement was delayed to allow the children get informed first.

In a eulogy about her boss, deputy Speaker Anita Among described Speaker Oulanyah as as dear brother, friend and leader who will forever be missed by parliament.

"Parliament will never be the same without you. I will dearly miss you , the light moments, the unique moments we jointly chaired the proceedings of the House - setting precedents that had never been and all that you were to me and the Parliament of Uganda," Among said.

Strict time keeper

Among also described the deceased Speaker as a strict time keeper in all he did at all times.

"As a person and the parliament family, we loved and cherished Jacob dearly. He stood as a gentle giant, a principled man, a man of his word and an accomplished lawyer and legislator. His loud laughter, cheeky winks and sense of humour to light up our hearts even in difficult times."

Biography

Born on March, 23, 1965 to Nathan L'okori and Karen Atwon in the then Gulu district, Oulanyah attended St.Joseph's College Layibi, Dr.Obote College Boroboro and Kololo Senior Secondary School for his O and A level education.

In 1988, he joined Makerere University where he studied agricultural economics and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1991.

In 1991, he joined law school at Makerere University, graduating in 1994 with a Bachelor of Laws degree ,having earlier served as speaker of the students' guild at the university.

He joined Law Development Centre in 1995 and obtained a postgraduate diploma in legal practice but later worked as a lecturer at LDC.

During the same time, Oulanyah began private law practice at Oulanyah, Onoria & Company Advocates and in 2001, he entered elective politics when he was elected as the Omoro County Member of Parliament as a Uganda People's Congress cardholder whereas the country was still in the movement political system.

Oulanyah also participated in the peace talks between the Ugandan government and Kony's Lord's Resistance Army rebels.

In 2006, standing as a UPC candidate, Oulanyah was trounced in Omoro County and later that year, he quit UPC to join the ruling NRM party.

In 2011, he was re-elected as Omoro County MP in the ninth parliament on the NRM ticket and was later elected as Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

He was in the January 2021 parliament election re-elected as Omoro County MP and later in May that year, he was elected as Speaker of Parliament.