Uganda: Opposition Eulogises Speaker Oulanyah ,Prays for the Family

Opposition leaders across different political parties have mourned the passing of the fallen speaker Jacob Oulanyah who only served as Speaker of Parliament for nine months and 24 days.

Oulanyah who has been struggling with ill health for some time was announced dead on Sunday by President Museveni. He passed on in Seattle,United States of America.

Minutes after his death, Ugandans from all walks of life including politicians expressed their shock at the news describing Oulanyah as a good leader that can never be replaced.

The former presidential candidate, Dr. Kizza Besigye said Oulanyah will always remain in his thoughts and prayers.

"We send sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Hon Jacob Oulanyah. For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us," he said.

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga in a tweet said: "It's with great sadness that I received the news of the passing of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Jacob Oulanyah. Deepest condolences to his family, friends, the parliamentary fraternity, the people of Omoro and the NRM that he served as vice chairman in Northern Uganda."

The leader of the National Unity Platform, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine also joined the people of Uganda in mourning the fallen Speaker of Parliament.

"On behalf of the National Unity Platform and on my own behalf, I extend deep condolences to his family, friends and the people of Acholi Sub-region as well as all Ugandans on this tragic event. May his soul rest in peace," he wrote.