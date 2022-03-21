Uganda: Nabbanja Asks Muslim Community to Support Government's Poverty Eradication Projects

The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, has called upon religious leaders to always support government programmes such as Parish Development Model as one way of eradicating poverty in the households.

She noted that the government is committed to supporting religious institutions in these kinds of initiatives.

She made the remarks during Juma prayers at Kibuli Mosque where she also delivered a vehicle donated to the Supreme Mufti sheik Muhammad Galabuzi by President Museveni.

"We thank the Muslims faith for the contribution it has made in education, health, business and other sectors in the country. The president of the Republic of Uganda has been supporting religious institutions, muslims, catholics and other denominations. So the supreme mufti of Kibuli qualifies," she said.

The prime minister appealed to the Muslim community to support the parish development model and other government programmes as one way to eradicating poverty among Ugandans.

The titular head of Muslim in Uganda,Prince Kassim Nakibinge appealed to the government to release Ugandans who are languishing in various prisons, especially if there is no sufficient evidence to incriminate them.

"We would like to ask the prime Minister to use her influence and the authority to cause the release of all those Ugandans who are incarcerated. If there is evidence against them, it should be produced in the courts of law," he noted.

Nakibinge asked the prime minister to prevail over state actors who torture Ugandans.