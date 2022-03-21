Uganda: How Oulanyah's Twitter Account Kept the Country Hopeful While He Lay On His Sick Bed

How Oulanyah's twitter account kept the country hopeful while he laid on his sick bed

The Twitter handle of Former Parliament Speaker Jacob Oulanyah was perhaps the only source that gave the people hope that he was all well.

Oulanyah was flown to the USA for further treatment on February 3rd 2022, and it was believed that his condition was worse.

However, the speaker of parliament was able to keep abreast with events of the country, keeping his Timeline busy until international women's day on 9th March.

On 9th March, Oulanyah through his handlers sent a tweet inspiring women, and calling upon society to transform the situation of the women specifically those still carrying water on their heads with children on their backs.

A week ago, he had wished countrymen a wonderful Lenten period through a bible verse he shared on Ash Wednesday.

"Ash Wednesday affords us an opportunity to reflect on what Jesus Christ endured and renew our faith. For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whosoever believeth in him shall not perish, but have eternal life. John 3:16 Blessed season of self-introspection," Oulanyah tweeted.

On February 17th with the news of his death being reported by several social media accounts, Oulanyah tweeted an appreciation message and earlier he had sent through a message on Janan Luwumu day.

"Fellow Ugandans, My deepest appreciation for your well-wishes and prayers. I wish you God's blessings."

Two days after he was transferred to the USA for treatment, Oulanyah made a tweet for Tarehe Sita Day and also commiserated with the Teso Community on the death of Emorimor.

Indeed, in all this time he was indisposed, Oulanyah's Twitter account remained the only glimmer of hope that he would return to his feet or that at least he was not far away from us.

With the Twitter account officially silent, social media is awash with messages tagging him and mourning him.

Below are the outpouring messages :

20th March, 2022

Countrymen and Countrywomen.

It is with a lot of sadness that I announce the death of the Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah, the Speaker of Parliament.

-- Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) March 20, 2022

WATCH: Deputy Speaker of Parliament, @AnitahAmong breaks down as she gives an address on the death of Speaker Jacob Oulanyah https://t.co/Erqquaub1b#MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/SGdpdG0vyY

-- Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) March 20, 2022

Our sincere condolences to the family of the Rt. Hon Jacob Oulanyah, H.E the President of the Republic of Uganda, the Parliament of Uganda, the people of Omoro district and indeed the entire Country. We have lost a great leader and fine legislator. May He Rest in Glory. pic.twitter.com/Or2LNXuXR3

-- Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) (@UHRC_UGANDA) March 20, 2022

My profound sympathies and deepest condolences to the people and@GovUganda following the passing of Speaker of Parliament Hon. Jacob Oulanyah. May his soul rest in eternal peace! pic.twitter.com/zmGYOrQDpt

-- Dr Workneh Gebeyehu (@DrWorkneh) March 20, 2022

We are deeply saddened by the death of my colleague from Uganda Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah.

Death has robbed us an industrious gentleman who was steering the @Parliament_Ug to the next level.

My condolences & that of the @Senate_KE to his family, friends & to all Ugandans.

RIP. pic.twitter.com/xtjNhr8tcf

-- Rt Hon Kenneth Lusaka (@SpeakerKLusaka) March 20, 2022

A giant of our politics, my friend for decades, a speaker of our parliament, a brilliant lawyer, a generous friend, an honest, frank & straightforward man of exceptional integrity, a loving dad & husband! That & much more was Jacob Oulanyah who has left this world for the next pic.twitter.com/ybCllLeJcW

-- Andrew M. Mwenda (@AndrewMwenda) March 20, 2022

Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Rt Hon Jacob L'Okori Oulanyah, the people of Omoro County and to the Country at large.

Rest in Peace Mr. Speaker pic.twitter.com/Pp5mkAmLRP

-- Joel Ssenyonyi (@JoelSsenyonyi) March 20, 2022

I am very saddened to hear about the passing of our Speaker of Parliament, Right Honourable Jacob Oulanyah. He was a warm, friendly, energetic and straightforward man. He was a true and dependable comrade. Uganda has lost a hero. My condolences to his family. RIP ladit. pic.twitter.com/Bz6lV8Af4q

-- Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) March 20, 2022

It is with sorrow & sadness that I learned today of the death

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah, the Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament. My deepest condolences to his family, to my brother Mze @KagutaMuseveni & to all the people of #Uganda. The people of Burundi is mourning with you!

-- SE Evariste Ndayishimiye (@GeneralNeva) March 20, 2022

My Fellow Ugandans, our dear brother, friend and Leader the Rt Hon. Jacob Oulanyah has left us! He passed on this morning in Seattle, WA, the USA where he was receiving treatment.

-- Anita Annet Among (@AnitahAmong) March 20, 2022

I join the people of Uganda in mourning the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Jacob L'Okori Oulanyah.

On behalf of the @NUP_Ug and on my own behalf, I extend deep condolences to his family, friends, the people of Acholi Sub-region and all Ugandans. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/WlsUetd7Lp

-- BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) March 20, 2022

At this trying moment, I send sincere condolences to the children, the mother and other members of Rt Hon Oulanyah s family as well as friends and relatives The NRM party, the Parliament and the Country have lost a key leader Condolences to HE the President

-- Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga (@RebeccaKadagaUG) March 20, 2022