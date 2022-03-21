Tunisia: Independence Day - Cabinet Meeting Looks At Draft Decree-Laws -UPD 1

Tunis/Tunisia — "The independence of a people is not full and effective unless they manage to exercise complete sovereignty in their independent territory," President Kais Saied said Sunday in an address on the 66th Anniversary of Independence as a Cabinet meeting got underway in Carthage.

Observing the 66th anniversary of Independence is a precious opportunity to "lay emphasis on milestones in the country's history," Saied further said. "The demands and aspirations of the Tunisian people for freedom, employment and dignity will be met."

The Head of the State said he is committed to "building a new republic based on freedom and work." To this end, "there is need to pave the way for futur generations so that they can hoist Tunisia's flag higher."

The President said draft decree-laws, mainly the one in relation to penal reconciliation, top the Cabinet meeting's agenda. This draft decree-law "fits within efforts to recover the people's stolen assets instead of making do with pending legal cases," he highlighted.

A draft decree-law on the creation of a new category of enterprises, namely the good corporate citizen, was also considered with a view to "helping youth launch their own projects."

Fight against speculation is at the heart of the third draft decree-law. These draft decree-laws are "par excellence historical texts," the President underlined. They were drawn up in the spirit of justice and law-abidance and in fulfillment of long-chanted slogans. They will not remain in drawers as they express the people's will."