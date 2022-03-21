Egypt: 2nd Meeting Held to Confront Impact of Global Crisis On Strategic Food

21 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

A crisis committee to confront the impact of the current global crisis on strategic food commodities convened its second meeting on Monday under Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli.

Earlier, Madbouli said that the committee meeting will be held on a weekly basis in order to follow up on the latest global developments and take all the necessary measures in this respect.

Madbouli also pointed out to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives to prepare for the various scenarios to deal with the global circumstances and take the necessary measures to help mitigate the adverse impacts of the crisis on the citizen and the national economy

