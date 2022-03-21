Egypt: PM Issues Decision Fixing Unsubsidized Bread Price

21 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli issued on Monday a decision on fixing the price of unsubsidized bread at all outlets and bakeries.

Under the decision, the 45-gram bread loaf will be at EGP 50 piasters, the 65-gram loaf at EGP 75 piasters, and the 90-gram loaf at one pound.

The 40-gram French bread loaf will be sold at EGP 50 piasters, the 60-gram loaf at EGP 75 piasters and the 80-gram loaf at one piaster.

Violators of this decision could face a fine of EGP 100,000 minimum and EGP 5 million maximum.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X