Egypt: PM Issues Decision Fixing Unsubsidized Bread Price

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli issued on Monday a decision on fixing the price of unsubsidized bread at all outlets and bakeries.

Under the decision, the 45-gram bread loaf will be at EGP 50 piasters, the 65-gram loaf at EGP 75 piasters, and the 90-gram loaf at one pound.

The 40-gram French bread loaf will be sold at EGP 50 piasters, the 60-gram loaf at EGP 75 piasters and the 80-gram loaf at one piaster.

Violators of this decision could face a fine of EGP 100,000 minimum and EGP 5 million maximum.

MENA