Egypt: Prices of Foreign Currencies Up

The US dollar exchange rate rose on Monday after remaining stable for six months in a row.

At the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and Banque Misr, the dollar rate upped to EGP 17.40 for buying and EGP 17.50 for selling against previous prices of EGP 15.64 for buying and EGP 15.74 for selling.

The dollar exchange rate also registered EGP 17.42 for buying and EGP 17.52 for selling at the Commercial International Bank (CIB).

The euro price registered EGP 19.20 for buying and EGP 19.34 for selling at Banque Misr and the NBE.

At the CIB, the euro price was EGP 19.22 for buying and EGP 19.34 for selling.

The pound sterling at the NBE and Banque Misr registered EGP 22.87 for buying and EGP 23.06 for selling.

At the CIB, the pound sterling exchange rate registered EGP 22.90 for buying and EGP 23.09 for selling.

The Saudi riyal price stood at EGP 4.65 for buying and EGP 4.66 for selling at Banque Misr and the NBE.

MENA