Egypt: 48th Session of OIC Foreign Ministers to Kick Off Tuesday

21 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will kick off in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) under the theme (Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development).

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will take part in the gathering.

The OIC said, Brahim Taha, the OIC's Secretary-General will address the meeting to review the important activities, projects and programs of the General Secretariat, in addition to the OIC's post-CFM plans.

The session will address many topics and the activities of the OIC General Secretariat on implementing the resolutions adopted on various issues in the Muslim world, including the issue of Palestine.

It will also discuss several political files, most notably the developments in Afghanistan and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which will also be discussed in the sideline meeting of the OIC's Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

The session will address several African issues, including the situation in the Republic of Mali, the Sahel region, Lake Chad and the situation in Central Africa and the Republic of Guinea.

At the Arab level, the foreign ministers will discuss the developments in Yemen, Libya, the Republic of Sudan and Somalia, Syria and other regions.

The annual meeting will also discuss cooperation issues with international partners, including the United Nations and the European Union.

Issues of international terrorism and conflict resolution will top the CFM's agenda, in addition to the affairs of Muslim groups and communities in non-Member States.

A brainstorming session will be held on the sidelines under the title: (The Role of the Islamic World in Promoting Peace, Justice, and Harmony), including many emerging issues and topics on the international scene.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X