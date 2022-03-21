Egypt: Nbe, Banque Misr Issue One-Year Saving Certificate With Return of 18 Percent

The National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and Banque Misr decided to issue a one-year new saving certificate, with a return of 18 percent.

In exclusive statements to MENA, Deputy Chairman of the NBE Yehia Abul-Fotouh said that the ALCO committee at the NBE held an emergency meeting Monday, during which a decision was taken to issue a new saving certificate for one year.

Meanwhile, sources with Banque Misr said that a new saving one-year certificate has been issued, with a return of 18 percent, in light of the developments taking place in the market.