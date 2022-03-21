Zimbabwe: Habitual Housebreaker Arrested, Jailed 10 Years

A 38-year-old man who was recently arrested in Bindura on allegations of breaking and stealing various property and electrical gadgets from 19 houses in and around the town since July last year has been jailed.

Peter Kazhanje last week appeared before a Bindura Magistrate and was sentenced to effective 10-year imprisonment.

Following his arrest recently for 19 cases of unlawful entry in Bindura and surrounding areas police managed to recover six television sets, four laptops and 14 cellphones, among other valuables.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development.

"On March 18, 2022, Peter Kazhanje aged 38 who was facing 19 counts of unlawful entry into premises and theft committed in and around Bindura from July 2021 to March 2022, where property which includes five 32-inch television sets, a 42-inch television set, four laptops and 14 cellphones were recovered, appeared before a Bindura Magistrate Court and was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi warned others involved in such activities that they will be arrested and face the full wrath of the law.

Last week, seven suspected habitual housebreakers were also arrested in separate incidents in Bulawayo and Inyathi on allegations of breaking into several houses and shops where they stole various goods worth thousands of dollars.

The seven were arrested last week following a tip-off from the public.