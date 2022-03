Former Dynamos FC player Stanley Chirambadare was today cleared of allegations of sodomising his ex-soccer academy player.

Chirambadare, who was represented by lawyer Mr Knowledge Maeresera, was acquitted by Harare regional magistrate Mr Themba Kuwanda who noted that the State failed to prove its case from evidence it led from its witnesses.

Mr Kuwanda said the State case was marred with a lot of inconsistencies.

Chirambadare was charged with aggravated indecent assault.