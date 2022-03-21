West Africa: 4-Day Capacity Building On EE Appliances Wraps Up

21 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko And Pa Modou Cham

The Government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum in collaboration with the ECOWAS, UNIDO, Standards Bureau and ECREEE on Friday concluded a four (4) day capacity building on the national adaptation of ECOWAS approved MEPS and capacity building for TGSB and training of key stakeholders on Energy Efficiency.

Bah Saho, executive director of ECREEE said the UNIDO-GEF Project comes at an opportune moment to strengthen the Energy Efficiency and Bio-energy/WACCA programs at ECREEE.

Mr. Saho noted that the training will not only evaluate the progress made so far in the implementation of the project but also identify major challenges and opportunities ahead for the programme.

He appealed to UNIDO and GEF to continue their collaboration and support to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy in advancing EE activities in the country.

Khadidiatou Diallo, national coordinator for UNIDO said her office recognises that the transformation towards a sustainable future has to be driven by efforts from the private and public sectors.

The UNIDO country coordinator said the project through its fourth component will ensure quality assurance and control for Energy Efficiency (EE) solutions via performance labelling schemes for EE appliances and quality standards for improved cook stoves.

Read the original article on The Point.

