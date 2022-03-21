Gambia: Musa Amul Nyassi to Seek Re-Election

Musa Amul Nyassi, National Assembly Member for Foni Kansala will seek re-election under the ticket of APRC after recently filing his nomination documents at ICE regional office in Brikama.

Speaking to the media shortly after, Hon. Nyasi said his principle or motto for re-election is efficiency, honesty and selflessness which has been his position over the period.

He added that, he believes he did not only serve his people beyond expectations but the entire country.

He expressed his readiness to continue serving his people and the country selflessly when re-elected as well as to continue to hold government accountable.

"A successful legislator must look and stand for the best interest of Gambians at all times," he stated.

The lawmaker noted that he has been taking positions in ensuring foreign forces in Foni are removed and will continue to do so until government withdraws them.

Nyassi who is confident that his people will re-elect him also highlighted his achievements over the period and laid down his plans for the next five years for his constituency.

