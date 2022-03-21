Gambia: U.S. Ambassador Presents Credentials to Barrow

State House, Banjul - 18 March 2022: President Adama Barrowon 18 March received the letters of credence of the newly appointed US Ambassador to The Gambia Sharon L. Cromer at the State House in Banjul.

In welcoming Ambassador Cromer, President Barrow said "it's a homecoming" for her to return to The Gambia as ambassador," adding that relations between The Gambia and the US have greatly improved since he took office in 2017. He applauded the support and partnership the US has been providing to The Gambia considering the many challenges the country faces.

President Barrow noted the need for continued cooperation between the two countries in the fields of capacity building and job creation to help curb the tide of irregular migration. He highlighted the positive impact of The Gambia's readmission into the US Millennium Challenge Corporation programme.

Following the presentation of her credentials, Ambassador Cromer said she is pleased to be back in The Gambia, noting that she first visited 45 years ago when she was among a group of visiting students. She said as ambassador, she would build on the partnership between The Gambia and the US to strengthen democracy, good governance, and economic advancement.

Foreign Minister Tangara receives new U.S. ambassador

In a similar engagement, the minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on Thursday 17 March 2022 received a copy of the Letters of Credence of the new Ambassador of the United States to The Gambia, Her Excellency Sharon L. Cromer, in his office in Banjul.

Minister Tangara congratulated and welcomed Ambassador Sharon to The Gambia, and commended the Government of the United States of America for the continuous support to The Gambia especially during the Bronx, New York fire incident earlier this year. Dr. Tangara on behalf of the Gambia Government conveyed utmost gratitude to the United States authorities. He also assured Ambassador Cromer of his full support during her tour of duty as Ambassador to The Gambia and to continue working closely in strengthening the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.

For her part, the new United States Ambassador H.E Cromer thanked Dr. Tangara for the warm reception accorded to her and said she is happy to be in The Gambia to further deepen the U.S-Gambia partnership. Ambassador Cromer expressed her deepest condolences to the Fadera family and the Government and People of The Gambia, on the demise of Ambassador Dawda Docka, Ambassador of The Gambia to The United States. Before coming to The Gambia, H.E Cromer met with the Gambian diaspora leaders in New York and also conveyed her heartfelt condolences.

Ambassador Cromer thanked the Government of The Gambia for the support extended to the government of the United States at multilateral level.

The two sides discussed at length ways and means in promoting economic growth, strengthening The Gambia's democratic institutions, improving governance and implementing significant economic reforms.

Ambassador Cromer was accompanied to the Foreign Ministry by the Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S Embassy in Banjul, Mr. Jason Willis and Political and Economic Officer, U.S Embassy, Mr. Daniel M. Capone.

Ambassador Cromer succeeds Ambassador Paschall, who bade farewell in February 2022.