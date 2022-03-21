Gambia: CREDD Embarks On Manual Development Process for CHE

21 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Yunus S. Saliu

The Curriculum Research Evaluation and Development Directorate (CREDD) under the Ministry of Basic Senior Education (MoBSE) last Wednesday commenced a ten-day Comprehensive Health Education (CHE) manual development process for the school curriculum.

The manual development taking place at Educational Regional Directorate, Region 1 brought together competent curriculum developers from relevant institutions.

Speaking at the opening, Momodou Jeng, director of Curriculum Research, Evaluation and Development Directorate (CREDD) at Ministry of Basic and Senior Education (MoBSE) said research on Strengthening Access to Quality Comprehensive Health Education in The Gambia was conducted and the findings shared with important stakeholders.

"The findings are important for us as a sector and directorate because we have attempted to incorporate comprehensive health education in the curriculum through the use of several means such as career subjects," he stated.

"About two, three weeks ago we convened to audit those materials (auditing of Curricula Framework exercise for the inclusion of Comprehensive Health Education topics in some of the career subjects) and the auditing exercise was very useful," he disclosed.

He added further that the auditing exercise helped greatly as regarding how the career subjects such as Biology , Home Science, English language, Mathematics; Social Studies; and others can contain some of the important messages.

"Among important areas looked at included issues of sexuality; reproductive health and drug abuse," he also said.

Phebian Ina Grant-Sagnia, principal investigator for Strengthening Access to Quality Comprehensive Health Education for in-and-out of School Adolescents in The Gambia acknowledged the efforts of CREDD at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

She said that Comprehensive Health Education (CHE) under the project - Strengthening Access to Quality Comprehensive Health Education in The Gambia is an implementation research project by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) with funding from International Development Research Center (IDRC).

She added that it is meant to enlighten and educate in and out-of-school students on Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health (ASRH).

