Gambia: GAF Releases 2 Detained 'Junglers'

Victim The Gambia Centre for Victims and Human Rights Violations (Victims' Center) has confirmed the release of two suspected junglers: Alieu Jeng and Ismaila Jammeh years after their detention.

Meanwhile, Muhammed Sheriff Kijera, the chairperson of Victims' Center, at a press conference at the Victims' Center on Saturday 19 March 2022, revealed that they got the news from the army headquarters that they were going to release them on the grounds that their detention was unlawful as it violates their fundamental human rights.

According to him, the Victims' Center was invited to the Army Headquarters on a short notice where the release of the two junglers was discussed.

"We have been only called about their release and we went to the Defence Headquarters for discussion but there was no formal consultation."

"The victims are disappointed in the way and manner the Ministry of Justice is handling the whole situation," he added in separate talk.

"Owing to the prolonged detention of two members of the former patrol team (Junglers), WO 1 Jammeh Ismaila and WO 1 Jeng Alieu without trial contrary to section 19 (1) and (3) (b) of the 1997 constitution," The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) states in a press release shortly before their release.

The GAF's release noted that there would be stringent bail conditions for the duo until when the government's White Paper on TRRC recommendations is released.

"The concern soldiers were arrested and put under detention at Yundum Barracks, since 2017 for their alleged involvement in human rights violations under the former regime. Their continuous detention without being held on any criminal crime is not tenable under Service Laws and Regulations," the release states.

"GAF, in a drive to show respect for the fundamental rights of victims of the allegedly perpetrated crimes and to prevent speculations or unfounded rumours, invited The Board of Directors of The Gambia Victim Centre for Human Rights Violations to the Defence Head Quarters (DHQ) in Banjul for discussions on issues surrounding the release of the concern soldiers."

In a similar vein, Mr. Kijera also talked about the Center's stance against the amnesty given to Sanna Sabally saying: "We are so disappointed, disheartened and devastated about the amnesty given to Sanna Sabally."

"Sanna Sabally had confessed to the killing of 11 soldiers and took the command responsibility of the act. So we are very disappointed and we are calling on government to reject the amnesty given to Sanna Sabally."