Gambia: Horticultural Expert Calls On Gambians to Purchase Local Onions to Empower Producers

21 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Sulayman Waan

Tom Senghore, head of horticulture research programme for National Agricultural Research Institute (NARI) of The Gambia has called on all and sundry to purchase onions from local producers to empower them economically.

"Our farmers have started harvesting their vegetables especially onions. Please buy the local produce to support our farmers to grow more and get more competitive," he told The Point.

Gambia farmers particularly small scale vegetable producers have been complaining of poor market system, which is discouraging many from embarking on vegetable production in the country.

The local farmers also lack sufficient cold storage facilities to preserve perishable products such as onions when the supply is higher than demand in the market. This often leads poor market for producers and result in losses.

In this regard, the horticultural researcher said purchasing vegetable products from local producers will empower Gambian small scale producers economically.

"Buying from our farmers means supporting our micro economic and economic empowerment of women and youth," he noted.

Senghore further said the local produce is very fresh and safe for human consumption like any other onion in the world. "In fact, the local products could be better than the imported ones because no one knows how long and where was the imported onion produced."

"But here we are the ones in the field working with women farmers. We are advising them to apply less chemical fertilizer," he said, adding "the local farmers produce fresh."

The horticulturist advised government to suspend importation of onion in the country until the local producers finish their onions.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X