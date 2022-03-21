Tunisia: Jerandi to Attend 48th Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers

21 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othmane Jerandi will attend the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) convened by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) under the theme "Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development" in Islamabad, Pakistan, on March 22-23.

Several regional issues will be discussed in light of the latest international developments and their fallouts on Muslim countries, reads a Foreign Ministry press release.

Ways to develop the Islamic joint action in response to challenges facing the OIC are also on the agenda.

The event will be an opportunity for Jerandi to meet with the OIC Secretary-General and his counterparts. Bilateral relations, issues of common interest and world events will be discussed.

