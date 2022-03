With more than 70% of its adult population fully vaccinated, Cabo Verde has the third highest vaccination coverage against COVID-19 in Sub-Saharan Africa, after two other island nations, the Seychelles and Mauritius.

A musician turned tourist guide, a young coder in the public health service, and a nurse climb up and down mountains to save lives. Three stories of local heroes, driven by the spirit of reopening Cabo Verde for tourism and of putting people first, or “morabeza” in Creole.