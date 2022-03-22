Rwanda: Karabaranga Presents Credentials in Cabo Verde

22 March 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

Ambassador Jean-Pierre Karabaranga on March 18, presented his letters of credence to the president of Cabo Verde, Jose Maria Pereira Neves in the capital Mindelo.

Upon receiving him, President Neves commended the leadership of President Paul Kagame for transforming the livelihoods of Rwandans and the country's economy over the last two decades.

He proceeded to request Karabaranga to explore and cultivate business opportunities that will cement economic bilateral ties between both countries.

On his side, Karabaranga conveyed greetings from President Kagame to his counterpart, Neves.

He promised to use his new position as an ambassador to push further the bilateral relations between both countries.

Apart from Cabo Verde, Karabaranga, who is resident in Dakar, Senegal is also accredited to Mali, Gambia and Guinea Bisseau.

Before that, he previously served as Rwanda's envoy to the Netherlands and other countries such as Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia, and Bulgaria.

