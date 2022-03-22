Rwanda: Hence Secures U.S.$1.8 Million Seed to Grow Its Legal Services Sourcing Technology

Hence Technologies, a Kigali and London based startup that uses data and AI to match companies with external legal service providers is set to scale its precision matching engine after raising $1.8million in seed funding from various institutions and angel investors. This brings the total amount raised by the startup, so far, to $2.6 million.

The startup, which was founded in 2020, uses data from various sources to match the internal legal teams of its client companies with external legal service providers - which gives it the ability to recommend lawyers based on the nature of the assignment, location and cost considerations.