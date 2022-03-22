Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Eight People Killed in Armed Attack in Gursum Woreda, Somali State During a Traditional Ceremony

Addis Abeba — Armed attackers killed eight people in Banbas town, Gursum woreda of the Somali regional state (Not to be confused with Gursum woreda in the neighboring Oromia regional state) during a traditional ceremony crowning a tribal chief.

Sources in the area who spoke to Addis Standard confirmed that the attack took place on Sunday March 20 and added that there was a possibility that the number of casualties might increase.

While details about the ceremony, the nature of the attack, and the identity of the attackers remain sketchy, multiple sources, including the region's main opposition party the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF), accused Somali region's Special Forces of carrying out the attack.

The party, through its social media, said, "The Somali state regional forces have opened fire on civilians in Banbas-Gursum Town. Several deaths are reported. ONLF calls for immediate cessation of the ongoing operation and a federal level investigation of why this incident resulting in civilian deaths happened."

The news came few days after armed men killed 10 youths and injured more than 11 others at a recreation house in Alge Kebele, Fentale Woreda of Metehara City in East Shewa Zone of Oromia regional state.

Addis Standard's repeated attempts to reach both the Somali regional government's peace and security and communication bureaus were not successful.