Sudan Witnesses Surge in Lawlessness, Especially By 'Men in Uniform'

Khartoum — Khartoum and the states are witnessing a steady increase in lawlessness, which is represented in killings during armed robberies, robbing of people on the streets at gunpoint, and theft at medical institutions, shops, and homes. People in Khartoum reported that most of the perpetrators of lawlessness incidents wear military uniforms.

In an interview with Today's Sudan Tour on Radio Dabanga, journalist Durra Gambo explained that the current military coup authorities have, throughout the pre-coup period, equalled 'freedom' with 'no government control' and thus insecurity. By creating events of lawlessness, they warned that democracy and freedom lead to chaos.

She explained that, now, the military authorities are unable to curb the power of gangs again after seizing power in the October 25 coup.

Gambo attributed the lawlessness of military forces to defective training in security institutions and to the low salaries.

At the moment, gas stations close at eight pm in Khartoum because of robberies by men in military or security uniforms.

Gambo further pointed out that the variety of intelligence and security forces, including the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), the General Intelligence Service (GIS), the police, and other security forces, led to a state of chaos and to the distribution of vehicles without license plates carrying forces.

Gambo expects the current situation to continue until the coup regime is overthrown.

Economic hardship

The current poor economic conditions in Sudan also drive people to crime.

A correspondent in Khartoum explained that people can rent a motor bike for EUR 5 (roughly SDG 2450) and these are used to rob people of their handbags and mobile phones. Such activities are more lucrative than working at construction sites or trying to find other day jobs, especially with the current inflation rates.

The correspondent believes that the combination of the worsening economic conditions and chaos among the security forces have led to the recent increase in crime.