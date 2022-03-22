Sudan Doctors - 13-Year-Old Protestor Dead After Shot to Head

Omdurman — The Sudanese Central Doctors Committee announced the death of Ahmed Abdelhadi (13), who died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head by coup forces during Omdurman's March of the Millions processions on March 17. Abdelhadi was admitted to the intensive care, where his condition continued to worsen over the following days.

The committee condemned the continued use of excessive violence by the coup forces during demonstrations, in particular, the firing of live ammunition without any concern for the safety of protestors. They also added that, the coup force should understand that "demonstrators are guaranteed their right to nonviolent resistance", as per local and international laws and constitutions.

According to the committee, out of the 88 demonstrators who have died since the October 25 coup, 14 of them were young demonstrators. The committee also revealed that of the 302 cases of gunshot related injury, 52 of them have been children.