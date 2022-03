Kutum — At least one person was killed, several injured and five people missing in a deadly attack by gunmen in the Daliba area of Kutum in North Darfur, on Sunday.

Residents in the area told Radio Dabanga, the attack was a retaliation, as one of the assailant's relatives was killed before he was able to steal a vehicle belonging to a local. The attack on Sunday persisted whole day according to witnesses and groups of militants have now moved into the area, from north-western Kutum.