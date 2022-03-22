Sudan: Student Protests Across Sudan Amid Rising Food Insecurity

Nyala / Atbara / Khartoum / ED Damazin / ED Roseires — Mass student demonstrations broke out in El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, on Sunday morning, owing to the recent rise in the price of a loaf of bread to SDG50.

Residents from El Fasher told Radio Dabanga, that demonstrators marched from the city's schools towards the governor's house, while the police fired tear gas at the students. The demonstrations turned into a hit and run between the students and the police.

Schools in Ed Damazin and El Roseires in Blue Nile state have followed suit after South Darfur's governor, Hamid El Tijani Hanoon, decision to suspend basic and secondary school studies indefinitely due to student protests.

Student demonstrations in Atbara in River Nile state, now in their second week of protest against the living situation, faced excessive police violence tear gas and arrests during peaceful secondary school demonstrators on Sunday.

The Atbara Resistance Committee said that one person was hit with a tear gas canister in the head and there were multiple cases of suffocation among female students.

Khartoum protests to 'restore the dignity of teachers'

In Khartoum, on Sunday, processions were held in various districts of the capital to promote the March 21 million announced by the Resistance Committees under the slogan of restoring the dignity of teachers.

Khartoum saw mass processions in various districts of the capital on Sunday, to promote today's March of the Million, which was announced by the resistance committee, in order to "restore the dignity of the teachers".

The resistance committees also announced a week of Million marches and that roads would be barricaded from six in the morning till five in the afternoon, till Thursday.

The Khartoum committees also called on the professional, labour, and craft trade union forces to show solidarity and increase the processionary presence, by forming strike-committees and coordinating them with the resistance committees.