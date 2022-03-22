Tanzania: Govt Intends to Establish Cultural Centres

THE government is intending to establish cultural centres as well as deploying cultural officers in all foreign embassies in a fresh bid to market the Tanzanian culture.

This was said on Monday by the Minister of Culture, Arts and Sports, Mohammed Mchengerwa, when inaugurating the first ever workers' council in his ministry since it was split from the formerly ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports.

on Monday, the new ministry made it's first election of leaders of the council, which convened it's first meeting which ends today.

According to Mr Mchengerwa his ministry was at the final stages before requesting President Samia Suluhu Hassan to provide a permit for the cultural officers, who will be dispatched to foreign embassies as well as granting permission for the establishment of the said centres.

The minister further took time to issue directives to all workers in the ministry through workers' council to work hard, smart, and by observing professionalism as he equally asked them to quickly act on any complaints from stakeholders including providing education to the public where necessary.

"I will not spare anybody who will deny Tanzanians of their rights, engage in corruption acts, or favour others at his or her own interests and such public servants will have no position in this ministry," he warned.

The Deputy Minister in the ministry, Pauline Gekul underscored the need for all workers to intensify collaboration in order to meet the set targets.

"If we inculcate teamwork, we will help President Samia Suluhu Hassan to realize her ambitions in seeing all the three crucial sectors of the ministry helping our people," she said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Hassan Abbasi said the main purpose of the meeting was to apart from other issues to remind employees in the ministry of their obligations.