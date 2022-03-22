Tanzania: Sbl Commits to Support Govt in Providing Clean, Safe Water

Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) has said it is committed to work with the government and other partners to improve the country's access to safe and clean water.

The SBL Corporate Relations Director, Mr John Wanyancha, made the remarks in Dar es Salaam on Monday as part of the event to mark the Global Water Day.

"SBL is providing the missing link in commissioning water projects through Water of Life (WoL) programme that are now supplying clean and safe water to millions of Tanzanians," he said.

"Over 2 million people have benefited from the WoL initiative to date and that the beer maker is ready to assist more citizens in contributing to the government's efforts to provide clean and safe water in the country,"

For example in over 10 years period, SBL has invested more than 1.5bn/- on 20 boreholes around the country through WoL initiative for impoverished villages who must journey kilometers through ponds and perennial rivers to fetch water.

Mr Wanyancha noted that SBL WoL project has benefitted residents in Mara, Iringa, Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Tanga, Ruvuma, Dar es Salaam, Coast and Dodoma areas.

"SBL has a policy commitment to the well-being of communities in the country, with WoL being one of our four priority areas that our company has designated in its mission to give social assistance to increase Tanzanians' social welfare," he said.

The brewer has also worked with other organizations on the majority of these programmes through WOL project to ensure that Tanzanians have access to safe and clean water in some of the most destitute areas.

One of the beneficiaries of WoL programme, Bhoke Nyamisi from Machomwe village in Serengeti District, Mara Region said, "We had to walk over 6 kilometres to obtain water which was unclean.

Fetching water was also endangering lives as we encountered wild animals like hyenas, lions and elephants. But the boreholes provided by SBL has made us live happy life,"

For his part, Jeremiah Mathiya, the Gidagamowd Village Executive Officer from Manyara Region attested that the lives of the residents have now changed for the better after getting borehole offered by SBL, assuring clean and safe water.