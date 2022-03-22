Tanzania: Chief Government Chemist Puts Emphasis On Covid-19 Vaccination

CHIEF Government Chemist Dr Fidelice Mafumiko has encouraged drivers of trucks for transporting chemicals in the country to get Covid-19 vaccination to protect their health.

Dr Mafumiko made the plea recently when opened training for such drivers on safely transportation of hazadous chemicals.

The training, held in Dar es Salaam, was organised by Government Chemist Laboratory Authority (GCLA) through its Eastern Zone Office.

"I support our government's efforts in fighting Covid-19 which has spread in many countries, including Tanzania.

Therefore, I would like to insist and encourage you (drivers) and public at large to get vaccinated," he stressed.

He further reminded drivers to adhere to regulations when transporting dangerous chemicals.

He argued that despite several benefits of chemicals in daily life, they could lead to serious effects to health and environment when improperly handled or misused.

When closed the training session, GCLA's director of forensic science, Mr David Elias, told the drivers to avoid taking alcohol or illicit drugs when transporting chemicals because such behaviour could lead to accident and consequently chemical explossion.

"It is my hope that after this training you would be observing regulations on transporting chemicals.

Acting manager for GCLA Eastern Zone Office, Mr Dastan Mkapa, thanked owners of trucks transporting chemicals for giving the drivers opportunity to attend such an important training to add efficiency in their career.

Drivers who attended the training commended the GCLA for offering the training, which they said would help them avoid effects when transporting chemicals.

The two-day training in Dar es Salaam was attended by 200 drivers from different companies