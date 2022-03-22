Uganda: NRM Asks Members to Express Interest in Filling Deceased Speaker Oulanyah's Position

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has invited its members interested in vying for the speaker of Parliament to submit applications to the party's electoral commission for consideration.

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has invited its members interested in vying for the speaker of Parliament to submit applications to the party's electoral commission for consideration.

Dr Tanga Odoi, the NRM electoral commission chairperson said interested members have to do so between tomorrow Tuesday 9am and 5pm.

"Any member who wishes to contest for the position of NRM flagbearer for speaker for the 11th parliament shall deliver a written expression of interest and updated curriculum vitae to the chairperson NRM electoral commission at Plot 13, Kyadondo road between 9am and 5pm on Tuesday , March , 22, 2022," Dr.Tanga said.

The NRM electoral commission chairperson says that only party MPs in the 11th parliament are eligible for this exercise.

Procedure

According to the NRM electoral body, after dropping their CVs, the interest MPs will the names will be presented to the top organ of the party for consideration.

"The NRM electoral commission shall present the names of the interested candidates to the NRM Central Executive Committee which, upon consideration shall recommend names for election to the NRM parliamentary caucus."

Dr.Tanga Odoi says the NRM shall elect its flagbearer in the upcoming speaker race on Thursday, March, 24, 2022.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On Monday afternoon, NRM Parliamentary Caucus chairperson, Thomas Tayebwa, said in a statement President Museveni who is the NRM chairman had directed him to call for a special caucus meeting on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

The meeting will discuss the issue of Speaker of Parliament.

"All members are required to undertake a Covid-19 test. This procedure will take place on Tuesday 22nd March 2022, 9:00am- 4:00pm and Wednesday 23rd March, 2022, 9:00am - 12:00 noon, at Parliamentary Conference Hall. Only members who will have taken this test with the prescribed service provider at the Parliamentary Conference Hall will attend the caucus," Tayebwa said.

The developments come at a time when the current deputy Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among is any time expected to resign from the position to allow her stand for the position of Speaker.

He is expected to express her interest in the position at the NRM electoral commission tomorrow at around 11am.

Her resignation means that there will also be election for a new deputy Speaker of Parliament.

The Minister for ICT and national guidance, Dr.Chris Baryomunsi on Monday evening told journalists that cabinet chaired by President Museveni earlier today had decided that the vacancy of speaker be filled on Thursday, March, 25, 2022