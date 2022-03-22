Malawi: Kasungu Court Remands Prophet for 10 Days On Defilement Charges

21 March 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A court in Kasungu has remanded a well known prophet in the district for 10 days to allow the state conclude its investigations on defilement charges.

Prophet Bently Canan who leads the New Life Installation Christian Church in Kasungu is suspected to have defiled a 16 year old house girl from November last year to March this year.

But Canan has pleaded not guilty to the charges before magistrate Damiano Banda.

In court, he asked for bail, saying he is a Malawian citizen, a leader of a well established ministry and runs small scale businesses such that he wouldn't abscond bail.

He also pledged to comply with any conditions the court would set saying he would not interfere with any investigations.

But Magistrate Banda granted the state its wish to remand the suspect and consider his bail application after the period.

