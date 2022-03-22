Uganda: Anita Among to Resign As Deputy Speaker

21 March 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Bukedea District Woman MP, Anita Among is set to resign her position as the Deputy Speaker of Parliament the Nile Post has learnt.

"She will officially declare her resignation tomorrow," a source privy to the matter has told this website.

This will then enable her express interest to stand for the position of speaker.

To further confirm this, this website is also privy to a communication by the Vice Chairperson of the NRM caucus in Parliament, Herbert Kinobere asking some of the fellow NRM MPs to escort Among for nomination tomorrow.

"The Rt Hon Deputy Speaker will be going to the NRM Electoral Commission to express her interest for the position of speaker of parliament at 11am tomorrow. It is therefore my request to those who will be around to inbox me as we arrange to escort her,"Kinobere said in the message.

The development comes on the backdrop of reports that the new speaker is set to be elected on Friday.

Article 82(4) of the Constitution provides that no business shall be transacted in Parliament other than an election to the office of Speaker at any time that office is vacant.

This means that for any business to happen in Parliament, there must be a Speaker.

This means that by the time Oulanyah's body is returned home later this week, there must be a new speaker to preside over parliamentary business.

