Uganda: IHK Opens a New Outpatient Department

21 March 2022
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — The International Hospital Kampala (IHK) officially opened up its new and revamped outpatient department.

The outpatient department serves as the first point of contact for patients and medical employees. IHK outpatient department has been revamped to improve patient care by providing reliable healthcare, improving process flow, providing more space to accommodate patients comfortably and ambience that aligns with the needs and sensibilities of the modern-day client.

The department will also be a point of service for various specialities, including general surgery, breast health and breast surgery, orthopedics, neurosurgery, ENT surgery, urology, cardiology, nephrology, etc ophthalmology, nutrition, plastic surgery and reconstructive, paediatrics and many more.

In his speech at the official opening, the International Medical Group CEO, Shukmeet Sandhu said the new IHK outpatient department will be beneficial to everyone because they listened to their customer feedback and acted in their interests.

"It is less expensive. Doctors are a call away and their chat consultations by general practitioners, adding that the outpatient department is suitable for minor surgical procedures and has got access to a wide range of doctors and medicines," he said.

"It is ideal for accident-related emergencies and will curate a database of medical history and research depending on the frequency of one's visits and will as well serve as a training ground for medical, para-medical, nursing staff and future doctors," he added.

The IHK general manager Joel Oroni said that this new addition to IHK is an improved process flow with an improved client experience.

"This reinforces our commitment to providing world-class care that meets international standards at affordable rates while also improving the quality of service through education, training and research as a means of providing a comprehensive healthcare experience," he added.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X