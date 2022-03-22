Uganda: IHK Opens a New Outpatient Department

Kampala, Uganda — The International Hospital Kampala (IHK) officially opened up its new and revamped outpatient department.

The outpatient department serves as the first point of contact for patients and medical employees. IHK outpatient department has been revamped to improve patient care by providing reliable healthcare, improving process flow, providing more space to accommodate patients comfortably and ambience that aligns with the needs and sensibilities of the modern-day client.

The department will also be a point of service for various specialities, including general surgery, breast health and breast surgery, orthopedics, neurosurgery, ENT surgery, urology, cardiology, nephrology, etc ophthalmology, nutrition, plastic surgery and reconstructive, paediatrics and many more.

In his speech at the official opening, the International Medical Group CEO, Shukmeet Sandhu said the new IHK outpatient department will be beneficial to everyone because they listened to their customer feedback and acted in their interests.

"It is less expensive. Doctors are a call away and their chat consultations by general practitioners, adding that the outpatient department is suitable for minor surgical procedures and has got access to a wide range of doctors and medicines," he said.

"It is ideal for accident-related emergencies and will curate a database of medical history and research depending on the frequency of one's visits and will as well serve as a training ground for medical, para-medical, nursing staff and future doctors," he added.

The IHK general manager Joel Oroni said that this new addition to IHK is an improved process flow with an improved client experience.

"This reinforces our commitment to providing world-class care that meets international standards at affordable rates while also improving the quality of service through education, training and research as a means of providing a comprehensive healthcare experience," he added.