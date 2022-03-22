Tanzania: Two Villagers Cheat Death After Elephant Attack

21 March 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame in Mpanda

TWO residents of Migunga village at Majimoto ward in Mlele District, Katavi Region have sustained severe multiple injuries after being attacked by strayed elephant while they were farming.

Katavi Regional Police Commander (RPC) Mr Ali Makame Hamad confirmed the incident and identified the wounded persons as Ayoub Clement (24) and Michael Msasa (30).

Narrating the incident RPC confirmed that it occurred on Monday, saying the jumbo first stacked Msasa, who sustained multiple injuries.

"The second victim was Clement, whose limb and hands have been broken," added RPC.

"The marauding elephant caused mayhem at the precinct, the jumbo had strayed off the Katavi National Park and subsequently destroyed hectors of crops," added RPC.

According to RPC, the injured duo have been admitted at the nearby health facility for treatment. He said their conditions were improving.

