Tanzania: Samia Issues Orders Amendment of Political Parties Code of Conduct

President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday issued an executive order to the registrar of political parties to amend the Political Parties (Code of Conduct) as she pursues political tolerance in the country.

She issued the directive at the State House in Dar es Salaam shortly after receiving a preliminary report formed to coordinate stakeholders's opinion on multi party democracy in the country.

President Samia admitted that the code of conduct among political parties must not be meant to suppress and kill political parties but to rejuvenate, making them more productive.

"Sit with the Registrar of Political Parties and look at the code of conduct but if you feel they are not valid, then sit down with the Registrar and see how you can improve them," said President Samia

President Samia said she will continue meeting with the political parties to ensure politics becomes more productive for the nation.

Presenting the report of the taskforce, Professor Rwekaza Mukandala said there are people who feel there is no need to have a new constitution, and that the existing one needs amendment.

He said some stakeholders viewed that the previous 2011 process of getting the proposed Constitution was not sufficiently participatory, because some Members of the Constituent Assembly boycotted the constitution.