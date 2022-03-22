Ghana Has Not Recorded Any Casualties Since Russia-Ukraine War Started

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, no Ghanaian has been hurt since Russia-Ukraine war started.

"So far, the Ministry has not been notified of any tragic loss of life or serious injury to our compatriots." Also, Ghanaians who were under siege in some parts of Ukraine have reportedly left to neighboring countries safely, it added.

On the issue of evacuation, it said 226 people have been successfully evacuated. It added that majority of the evacuees who were students have received psycho-social support to distress them.

The release stated that the Government through its Honorary Consulate in Hungary, continues to monitor the situation and is redoubling efforts towards completing the evacuation of the remaining batch of students and other Ghanaians there.

It said the Ministry notes with concern, against the backdrop of the prevailing situation and the readiness of the Government of Ghana to airlift home our compatriots who have fled from the Ukrainian crisis, however, some of them are unwilling to return to Ghana.