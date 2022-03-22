Nigeria: Buhari 'Summons' Nigerian Governor, Power Minister, Economic Adviser

press release

Mr Buhari has voiced his concern over the frequent power outages, apologising to Nigerians and assuring a quick relief to the situation.

President Muhammadu Buhari's office has announced that the Nigerian leader has 'summoned' a state governor and two presidential appointees.

"President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, and the Chief Economic Adviser, Prof Doyin Salami, to a meeting at the Presidential Villa on Monday afternoon," presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

While Messrs Aliyu and Salami are appointees of the president and work at his pleasure, Mr Uzodinma is an elected state governor over whom the president has no such power to 'summon.'

Mr Uzodinma is a member of the president's party, APC, and is believed to be a loyalist of the president. Although he has yet to react to the 'summon,' he is unlikely to condemn the tone of the statement.

Mr Shehu said the president will 'meet separately' with the officials and 'he would be apprised of the latest developments in Imo State, the power sector and the state of the economy.'

Read Mr Shehu's full statement below.

The President is scheduled to meet separately with them and he would be apprised of the latest developments in Imo State, the power sector and the state of the economy.

It would be recalled that the President while condemning the spate of violence in Imo State in the aftermath of the destruction of buildings and assets of the Police and the home of Prof. George Obiozor, President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, pledged to review the security situation in southeast Nigeria.

President Buhari has also voiced his concern over the frequent power outages, apologising to Nigerians and assuring a quick relief to the situation.

