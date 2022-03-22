Zimbabwe: Kuda Guns for Gold

WORLD Boxing Council's female super-bantamweight interim gold champion Kudakwashe Chiwandire has been afforded a chance to immediately challenge for the world gold championship.

The 26-year-old Zimbabwean won the interim crown after beating Catherine Phiri of Zambia on a split points decision in Lusaka on February 26.

She was scheduled to defend the belt in the capital twice before going for the big one.

But she has been given a chance to do that in July against the winner between Mexican boxers Yamileth Mercado and Zulina Muñoz who are billed to face-off for the gold badge on April 2 in Chihuahua City, Chihuahua, Mexico.

Mercado is the defending champion.

In fact, Chiwandire has been invited to witness that clash by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

"This is an official invitation for you to attend the up-coming championship fight, where the WBC champion Yamileth Mercado will defend her super-bantamweight title against Zulina Muñoz, both boxers from Mexico.

"The fight will take place on April 2, 2022, in Chihuahua City.

"I hope you can join us and enjoy the classic Mexican hospitality and the love of Mexicans for the sport of boxing.

"I am looking forward to seeing you in Chihuahua City," read the letter from Sulaiman.

Chiwandire, the orthodox fighter, is looking forward to flying to Mexico.

"I am humbled by the invite that I have been given," she said.

"I will watch the two fighters in action one of who I will face in July. I think it gives me the much-needed exposure as I prepare for what will be the biggest fight in my career.

"I thank God and every Zimbabwean for the support they continue to give me.

"I will be starting training soon as I prepare for the fight in July."

Chiwandire's coach/manager, Clyde Musonda, who has also been invited to witness the fight in Mexico, is also elated.

"That's exactly what we were looking for. At least we will see both fighters fighting live as the winner is our next opponent," he said.

Musonda said they are lobbying to host the gold match in Harare in July.

"We will be happy to host this historical tournament. The advantage will not only be for Zimbabwe, but for the whole of Africa. We will be looking forward to this fight on our continent. Kuda (Chiwandire) is the only boxer holding this WBC gold belt all over Africa and we will be happy to host the fight here."