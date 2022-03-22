Zimbabwe: Chitembwe Impressed By the Green Machine

CAPS UNITED coach Lloyd Chitembwe is impressed by the progress that his team has made which culminated in Sunday's nail-biting draw against Highlanders in a Castle Lager Premiership football match at the National Sports Stadium.

Makepekepe settled for a 1-1 draw against the Bulawayo giants in a game of two halves.

They had won their previous two matches against Bulawayo City and Whawha.

However, these victories were preceded by a 6-2 mauling by Manica Diamonds to record their worst league defeat in history, apart from the cup competitions.

It appears the Green Machine have put that embarrassment -- which they blamed on poor pre-season -- behind them and have been playing some highly competitive football of late.

Chitembwe believes what the Green Machine have experienced is normal in football and would want his charges to go all the way in the fight for the title.

"I don't believe we are going up and down because, as far as I'm concerned, as a coach, this is expected in playing at a professional level.

"No team has won all its games, it's expected, and no team has won the league yet, and we still have a lot of games to play," said Chitembwe.

The Harare giants, who had gone mainly for experience to replenish their squad after an exodus during the January window, took heavy criticism for the composition of his squad which was described as an "old people's home".

But Makepekepe refused to be crushed by the mockery directed at them and have even made fun of it by celebrating some of their goals mimicking an old man on a walking stick.

CAPS United have managed five clean sheets in eight games this season and Chitembwe would have loved to keep another clean sheet in the match against Highlanders.

"So far I'm happy with the progress of the team. There's progression in as far as I am concerned. We have scored in (almost) each and every game, which is a good sign and we are also not conceding goals.

"This was bound to be our sixth game without conceding that in itself shows good signs of progress in the team," said Chitembwe. CAPS United have scored 11 and conceded eight goals in as many games. But six of the goals against them came in one match against Manica Diamonds. They recovered to hit WhaWha 6-0 in the next game in a show of clout.

Newboy William Manondo has been leading the side well and has now scored six goals in five outings for Makepekepe. But he could not find his range against Highlanders on Sunday, with Clive Augusto scoring for the Green Machine, before midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku levelled terms late on.

Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu is also a relieved man these days. Mpofu has been under fire from a section of supporters after Bosso made a disappointing take off.

"I've read a lot of negatives but my job as a coach is to concentrate on my job and make sure that I win games as much as possible.

"And it's unfortunate that, in Zimbabwean football, this is what we meet every day. But I'm confident enough that I've got all the support from the management. Our objective is to try and win the league at the end of the year," said Mpofu.

The Bulawayo giants, who hit a low ebb when they suffered a 0-1 defeat to Bulawayo City, on the same day that CAPS United were losing 2-6 to Manica Diamonds, are still to find their way out of the woods despite avoiding defeat in their last three outings. A point away to CAPS United was welcome.

Highlanders sit in 11th place in the log standings with nine points, two points behind CAPS United. Mpofu said the pace in the league was beginning to separate "boys from men", following wins for five of the six top teams, including log leaders Chicken Inn.

The Gamecocks beat Black Rhinos 2-1 and replaced Manica Diamonds at the top with 19 points after the Mutare side was held to a 1-1 draw by newboys Cranborne Bullets. There were also wins for third-placed Dynamos, Triangle, Ngezi Platinum Stars and Herentals, who make the top six.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the other end, only one team in the bottom half of the log -- Harare City -- managed to win a match at the weekend. Highlanders are also in the bottom half at number 11 and they have nine points from eight starts.

But judging by the way they performed against CAPS United on Sunday, especially in the second half, Bosso have what it takes to compete for honours this season.

"I will take a lot of positives and I want to say that I would want to make Barbourfields a fortress. We really need to win our home games and find a way to make sure that we get to the leaders.

"Remember we are nine points away from the top teams which is about three games, and we haven't played them. I think it's getting exciting now. You can tell, teams are separating boys from men," said Mpofu.