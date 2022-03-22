Zimbabwe: Comm Kazembe Retires

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner Joyce Kazembe will retire from the electoral management body in July this year after serving the body since its formation.

Commissioner Kazembe joined ZEC in 2007 and served her term of office under the then Constitution of Zimbabwe.

She was again appointed for a fresh term after the promulgation of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment No 20, which became operational after the 2013 referendum. She was reappointed for a further two terms, of which the second term under the 2013 Constitution is terminating in July 2022.

Prior to joining ZEC, Commissioner Kazembe had served the nation as part of the then Electoral Supervisory Commission which she joined in 2000.

The Electoral Supervisory Commission is the predecessor to ZEC. Its mandate was to supervise all elections in Zimbabwe which were being conducted then by the Registrar-General's Office.

ZEC chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, in a statement said Commissioner Kazembe possesses vast experience in the conduct and management of elections and is also known for her service both in the region and international sphere.

"The Commission appreciates and wishes to thank her for the unwavering dedication and quality service she has provided to the Commission during her term of service," said Justice Chigumba.

She was the spokesperson of the commission and chairperson of the commission's Media Monitoring Committee.

Justice Chigumba said the commission wishes to tap in from her experience in dealing with public relations and media issues prior to her departure.

She will be replaced by commissioner Jasper Mangwana, who took over the reins on March 18, 2022, before her term of office expires.

"This will allow a smooth handover-takeover process and enable the Commissioner inheriting this portfolio to draw good lessons on handling it while the outgoing Commissioner is still in service."

In recognition of the outstanding contribution to the mandate of the Commission and the development of electoral processes in Zimbabwe, Justice Chigumba said ZEC is mooting the establishment of a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Elders Panel comprising personnel who have served before.

The panel will be responsible for providing guidance and advice to the commission during critical electoral processes.

"It is envisaged the panel of elders will operate as a charitable trust wherein they donate their institutional memory by training, dispute resolution, recommendations on international best practices, technology and ethical practices in elections and championing youth participation and role of women in elections and electoral processes," she said.

Commissioner Kazembe will be designated as the honorary chairperson of the panel when it comes to fruition.