Nigeria: Officer Who Leaked Obiano Footage in Custody Faces Disciplinary Action - EFCC

EFCC says it is subjecting an unnamed officer who allegedly leaked the video of footage showing Mr Obiano in custody to a disciplinary process.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has tracked down the officer who leaked a video of Willie Obiano, the immediate-past governor of Anambra, in its custody.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the 12-second footage showing Mr Obiano in his shorts triggered reactions after emerging online on Saturday.

In an interview with our reporter on Sunday, Mr Obiano's spokesperson, James Eze, criticised the leakage of the video clip, accusing the anti-graft authority of persecuting Mr Obiano.

He also called for a probe into the leakage.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Monday, EFCC noted that the leaked video was against its operational guidelines.

In the statement signed by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, the anti-graft agency further said the officer in question is facing appropriate disciplinary action. It, however, did not give any detail of the officer or the nature of the disciplinary process the person is being subjected to.

"The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a trending video showing the former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, in the custody of the commission.

"The commission wishes to distance itself from the said video which is completely at variance with the established Standard Operating Procedure of the EFCC.

"A discreet investigation ordered upon discovery of the leak has revealed the errant officer behind the odious act and he is currently being subjected to appropriate disciplinary action."

Among many others denouncing the clip, the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council (ANSTRC) said it was "utterly shocked and disappointed that someone of the status of a former state governor would be treated in such distasteful and reprehensible manner by an agency of the federal government."

Arrest

Mr Obiano was arrested at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos at about 8.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Sources at the commission, who asked not to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the press on the matter, said Mr Obiano was arrested as he was preparing to board a flight to Houston, Texas, United States.

On Friday, he was transferred to Abuja for further questioning by the EFCC's Lagos Zonal office, where he was first detained.

However, days after his arrest, a 12-second video of the former governor dressed in shorts and a white shirt, drinking water from a bottle in the facility of the EFCC had trended across social media platforms.

Media reports have said Mr Obiano is being investigated over N42 billion corruption allegations.

But PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier on Monday that EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said the commission would not release details of its ongoing investigations.

He also said Mr Obiano had been granted an administrative bail but yet to meet the bail conditions.

The ex-governor has since spent four nights in the custody of the commission.