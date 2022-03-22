Tanzania: Total Launches First Solar Powered Station in Dar

TotalEnergies Marketing Tanzania launched its first solarized service station in Dar es Salaam on Monday to give users an opportunity to enjoy products and services powered by solar energy.

The solar powered station along Samora Avenue in the Dar es Salaam city centre is part of wider plans by TotalEnergies to solarise some 5,000 service stations in 57 countries by installing solar panels at 1,000 service stations per annum in line with climate ambition to have net zero carbon emission.

In his welcoming remarks the Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Tanzania, Jean-Francois Schoepp introduced the course of the company's transformation from Total to TotalEnergies and the new company's ambition.

"It is with great honour and pride that we are here today to reveal our milestone and ambition as the first Oil Marketing Company in Tanzania to have solarized service stations which is in line with our climate ambition to have net zero carbon emission and a reflection of our transition from Total Tanzania to TotalEnergies Marketing Tanzania," said Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Tanzania Ltd, Jean-Francois Schoepp.

The Samora service station is the 24th TotalEnergies solarized station in Tanzania, he said as he introduced the course of the company's transformation from Total to TotalEnergies and the new company's ambition in his welcoming remarks.

Eleven solar powered stations are in the coastal region, six in the Southern Highlands, four in northern highlands and three in the Lake zone, he said.

TotalEnergy has an ambitious target to solarize up to 68 service stations by the end of 2022 as well as its industrial sites such as its Dar es Salaam terminal and its Lubricants Oil Blending Plant, he said noting that with that target, the company expects a production of close to 900 kW of electricity on a full year.

The Minister for Energy, January Makamba greatly upheld the efforts of TotalEnergies commitment and ambition towards carbon neutrality and energy transition.

"The transformation of Total to TotalEnergies marks a tremendous development in the energy sector in the country as we have witnessed today that Tanzanians can fuel up with sunlight, enjoy a beverage made by solar power and even recharge their batteries at the speed of light when at TotalEnergies service stations," said the minister.

"With the TotalEnergies new identity, which reflects the company's commitment towards the environment and less carbon emissions, and even more progress in the energy sector, we are excited to see the new developments in TotalEnergies products and services to reach the company's 2050 ambition of net zero carbon emission.

"We are even more excited to witness the electricity production that will result from the solarisation of your service stations and hope in the future that TotalEnergies together with the ministry of energy will facilitate the production and supply of more energies by utilizing the natural sources of energies that we have in the country such as wind, water, biomass and natural gas."