East Africa: DRC to Join EAC This Month

THE Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will on March 29th this year be officially admitted into the East African Community (EAC).

Speaking in Nairobi yesterday, EAC Secretary General Peter Mathuki hinted that the second largest country on the continent was likely to join the bloc towards the end of this month.

Early this year, the DRC reaffirmed its willingness to join the EAC.

DRC's Deputy Prime Minister, who doubles as the country's Foreign Affairs Minister Christophe Lutundula Apala Pen'Apala, said DRC was looking forward to increased trade and investment, and strengthened relations with EAC, adding that the country's relations with EAC Partner States had largely been at a bilateral level.

According to Pen'Apala, Africa's second largest country was keen cooperating with the regional bloc for maximum exploitation of both natural and human resources in the region.

He further expressed hope that this would be the last round of negotiations before DRC is admitted into the EAC.

"We, at DRC have a population which is comprises of consumers who are mainly a big market for the region," he stated.

He noted that his country was currently in dire need of investors and was therefore offering incentives for entrepreneurs who would like to invest in the country.

He also singled insecurity issues that the country faces, particularly in the eastern part, adding that the country was therefore keen on tackling the challenges together with the EAC.

The Minister further disclosed that DRC had embarked on a national programme of reconstruction in various sectors including infrastructure, agriculture, energy and environmental conservation.

The Summit of EAC Heads of State at its 21st Ordinary Meeting held in February last year, considered the application by DRC to join the Community and directed the Council to expeditiously undertake a verification mission in accordance with the EAC procedure for admission of new members into the EAC and report to the 22nd Summit.

Ends/Rodgers