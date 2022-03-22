Tanzania: Over 1.6 Million Users Pay Waters Bills Through M-Pesa

As Tanzania joins the global community to mark the Water Day, Vodacom Tanzania has said its M-Pesa platform enables more than 1.6 million users in the country to pay for their water bills digitally to some 23 water authorities in all regions.

According to Vodacom Tanzania, these payments that go through M-Pesa amount to 36bn/- annually.

Vodacom Tanzania M-Pesa Director, Epimack Mbeteni said, "As we all know, the government is determined to ensure that Tanzania becomes digital especially on matters of government utility and bills payments.

This is in line with our purpose to empower our communities to digitalize, to ensure people are able to communicate digitally and are able to give and receive various services digitally.

This is a service that saves time and reduces inconvenience and so gives time to users and the authorities to engage in other activities.

As Tanzania joins the global community to mark the Water Day Vodacom believes that through M-Pesa, users will be able to make payments that will build on the sustainability of water services. Through M-Pesa, our users will be able to pay for many other government services,"

In this way, Vodacom Tanzania assists the country to meet its SDG 6 commitments which requires the government to ensure availability of clean water and sanitation services.

The intent with the observation of this day is to join other countries in the world to evaluate the implementation, successes, and challenges and also to identify strategies in a bid to improve delivery of clean water as well as environmental conservation and responsive governance of water resources in the country.

For a number of years Vodacom Tanzania through its Corporate Social Responsibility arm and Vodacom Tanzania Foundation (VTF) has been involved in environmental conservation and water source's protection.

This technology company has been at the forefront collaborating with the government to fulfil its SDG 13 commitment that cover's climate action.

For example, VTF was a partner in the 'Greening Dodoma project' by contributing over 300m/- and planting over 96,000 trees in various locations in Dodoma City.

Together with this project, Vodacom Tanzania Foundation has also run different programs on environmental conservation in other regions of Tanzania.

Just to add on that, the company is also using self-sensing water taps in all its premises, in a way of retaining/not wasting water because it's becoming a scarce resource.