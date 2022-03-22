Sierra Leone Revamp Squad, Call Ten New Players for Friendlies

Sierra Leone have handed call-ups to ten players who were not part of their recent TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations squad to play in this month's friendlies in Europe.

Coach John Keister is keen on invigorating his impressive squad at the AFCON as he has called several Europe-based players who did not get the chance to excel at the tournament in Cameroon last month.

Among the newcomers are Alex Bangura of SC Cambuur in the Netherlands, Winston Ceesay of Italian side Rotonda and Kamil Conteh of English side Braintree Town.

Ibrahim Sillah of BSV Kickers (Germany), Rimini Calcio star Demba Kamara, Bolton player Amadou Bakayoko and Tottenham U23 player Kalum Cesay completed the list of new players.

There were places in the squad for experienced players of the team like goalkeeper Mohamed Kamara, defender Steven Caulker and striker Mustapha Bundu who were key players at the tournament played in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6.

Legendary striker Kei Kamara, 37, who had hinted of his decision to retire from international football after the recent AFCON, was not included in the list of players.

One of the great sensations of the AFCON in Cameroon, Sierra Leone forced Algeria (0-0) and Côte d'Ivoire (2-2) to draws before falling to Equatorial Guinea, are keen on building on their recent successes.

The Leone Star will play in a tournament in Turkey this week. They will take on Togo on March 24, Liberia three days later and Congo on 29 March.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohamed Kamara, Unisa Conteh, Ibrahim Sesay

Defenders: Osman Kakay, Kevin Wright, Steven Caulker, Yeami Dunia, David J. Sesay, Lamin Conteh

Midfielders: Issa Kallon, Kamil A. Conteh, Ibrahim Sillah, Jonathan S. Morsay, Cesay Wiston, Demba Kamara, Alusine Koroma, Saidu B. Kamara, Samuel K. Bekoe, Cesay Kallum

Attackers: Augustus Kargbo, Mustapha Bundu, Amadu Bakayoko, Alex Bangura, Emmanuel S. Samadia, Alie Conteh