Liberia: Logos Hope Ship Finally in Liberia - Opens to Public Monday

Monrovia — The World's largest Ship Library MV LOGOS Hope has docked at the Free Port of Monrovia as it tours around the World. The ship docked in on Saturday morning, March 19 and was received by the representatives from the Liberia Council of Churches, Cultural troupe, amongst others.

The ship is operated as part of a Christian outreach movement to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ to millions of people who have never heard the word.

During the Special Sunday worship and thanksgiving prayer service yesterday at the New Water in the Desert Assembly in Brewerville, the Director of the Ship Management Team Mr. Roberto Facanha said the ship is in Liberia for the next three weeks to share the love of Christ with the people of Liberia.

Serving as Guest Speaker during the special service, Evangelist Facanha called on the Churches in Liberia to prioritize the fulfillment of the Great Commission of our Lord Jesus Christ by laying down their net of evangelism and reaching out to everyone to tell them about the love of Christ, adding "God's love is not selective... " He said that it was sad that in many parts of the world the churches are no longer focus on evangelism and the spreading of the gospel.

He said while in the country, they will engage with several activities including the visitation to the Monrovia Central Prison Compound where they will make some donations and help do some renovation of the facility there.

He further stated that they will also reach out to churches, schools and many other organizations to help organized a true witness and structure to continue to work in spreading the gospel to the unreached communities.

"We have extended invitation to the President and Vice President of Liberia, other officials of government, church leaders, other national leaders and the general public to visit the ship beginning Tuesday, March 22, 2022," he explained. The ceremony begins at 9:00a.m. at the pier of Freeport of Monrovia where remarks are expected to be made by the leaders of Liberia.

Director Facaniha, who was flanked by his wife, Shura Facanha, stated that their mission objective is to take the gospel to the over three billion people around the world who have never heard the Gospel of Jesus Christ, citing Sahel as one of those regions the gospel has not spread and where Liberia could play an important role in evangelizing those areas.

He explained that since Monrovia is their last Port City in Africa where they will stop before leaving Africa, he hoped to work with more Christian groups, organizations and the general public to fellowship in the Lord by sharing the word of God, promoting outreach activities and even having some ice-cream together with people who will come to the ship to buy books on a reduced price.

Director Facanha and his team including his wife, Shura Facanha visited and worship at the New Water in the Desert Assembly where he delivered a sermon on the theme: "Where are you putting your net", with the text taken from the Bible Book of Matthew Chapter 18. He encouraged the congregation to help to take the gospel to those who have not heard it.

In his response, the President of the Liberia Council of Churches, Bishop Kortu K. Brown thanked the Ship for coming back to Liberia on her mission service. He encouraged the Liberian churches to take seriously the preaching of the gospel as the signs of the "End Time" where everywhere. "As part of efforts to sustain the work of the ship in Liberia, the LCC is discussing with the advance team of the ship the possibility of establishing an Evangelism Commission that will incorporate the participation of all churches in the country to promote the Great Commission of Jesus Christ", he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bishop Brown who is also pastor of New Water in the Desert Assembly and general overseer of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church called on Christians not to let down the command to minister the love of Christ to everyone "because like a classroom the school year will come to an end one day and everyone will have to account like they do at the end of an academic year". He said even the Pentecostals were failing in their once cherished evangelistic work.

MV Logos Hope is a ship operated by about 400 unpaid volunteers from more than 45 different nations where the staff strive to bring knowledge, help and hope to the people of the world. It is well known as the largest floating book fair in the world, but it's so much more for millions of visitors. The ship has also incorporated more than 50 volunteers from Liberia to complement their efforts during their three-week missionary journey in the country