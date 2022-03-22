Zimbabwe: Delta Launches New Lager Beer

DELTA Beverages on Friday launched Sable Lager, a new offering in the group's line of alcoholic beverages as it moves to consolidate its market share in the lager beer segment.

Sable Lager is an addition to already well-known lager brands made by Delta Beverages that include Castle, Black Label and Zambezi.

According to Delta Beverages, Sable was an "easy drinking experience reminiscent of premium brands, but obtainable at a lower price point, for its mixed-gender consumers.

At the launch event, Delta lagers general manager Tichafa Rinomhota said the new beer launch was a culmination of the beverage maker's long-term plan to ensure sustained growth and expansion of Delta's market footprint.

"Over the past years, our focus has been on the development and growth of our existing brands, additional regional and global brands to our portfolio, and the expansion of our existing pack offerings to traders and consumers.

"Sable Lager is a game-changer for us all, because of its unique and very deliberately crafted value proposition for the target consumer," said Mr Rinomhota.

He said he was positive about the future of lager beer on the market in spite of headwinds being experienced resultant of the Covid-19 pandemic, further indicating that the company would invest more in order to contain the demand of the product in the country.

"The business remains optimistic about the future of clear beer in Zimbabwe, despite the current economic challenges and the disruptions of Covid-19. We will continue to invest ahead of demand, with more new brands and packs, for our new consumers and new occasions," he added.

Weighing in, Delta marketing director Mr Irimayi Muzorewa, highlighted that the new beer presented growth opportunities for the company and its dealers alike.

"... most importantly, to us, and our traders, this will give our businesses the opportunity to benefit from the incremental volume, revenue, and profits.

"This expands not only our beverage portfolio but also our audience of consumers by being accessible to both men and women, as well as increasing the number of occasions where our beer brands can be enjoyed," said Mr Muzorewa.

Ms Kundayi Mawema who is the Delta marketing manager lagers said the beer is a mixed-gender product prepared for both men and women.

"We seized this opportunity, and through research and validation, ensured that it would be lucrative for the business and our traders and definitely worth pursuing.

"Sable lager is a proudly mixed-gender brand made for both men and women to enjoy confidently, with the ease of knowing that their needs will be addressed with a smooth easy drinking beer," she said.