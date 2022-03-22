Zimbabwe: Fashion Icon Hilfiger Visits Zim

AMERICAN fashion designer, Mr Tommy Hilfiger, visited Zimbabwe where he spent a night each in Gonarezhou National Park and at Victoria Falls, in yet another show of confidence in destination Zimbabwe by world personalities.

Born Thomas Jacob Hilfiger on March 24, 1951, the American fashion designer and founder of Tommy Hilfiger Corporation, is understood to have visited to celebrate his 70th birthday.

He was travelling with a group of 10 family members in a private jet.

Local tour guide, Mr Humphrey Gumbo, moved around with the entourage, while Love for Africa and Roar Africa handled his itinerary and activities. Mr Hilfiger landed at the Victoria Falls International Airport on Friday and sampled a number of activities, local culture and food, as well as interacting with locals.

Love for Africa general manager Mr Emmanuel Tivatyi said they handled the group well.

"Yes, we handled Hilfiger who was with a group of 10 family members," he said. "We, as Love for Africa and Roar Africa, picked him from the airport where he landed in his private jet and had a brief stopover at House of Zulu for a snack lunch before booking at Matetsi where he had an afternoon activity.

"He had a guided tour of the (Victoria) Falls where he entered through the VIP entrance before going for shopping at the market and Elephants Walk. We then took him to the airport where he flew off in his private jet direct to the United States."

Mr Hilfiger spent one night in Victoria Falls. In Gonarezhou, he stayed at Singita Pamushana.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Entertainment Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Hilfiger is most famous for being the founder of the anonymous Tommy Hilfiger Corporation, a lifestyle brand that made Hilfiger's name an everyday word in households across America and around the world.

The namesake brand was launched in 1985. It is one of the world's most recognised lifestyle brands that shares its inclusive and youthful spirit with consumers worldwide.

Mr Hilfiger's career in fashion began as a high school student in 1969 when he opened his first store, People's Place, in his home town of Elmira, New York.

Ten years later, he moved to Manhattan to pursue a career in fashion design and in 1985 his namesake brand launched with a single menswear collection. It has since grown to achieve over US$6,9 billion in global retail sales in 2020 and, as a true lifestyle brand, encompasses a breadth of collections, including Tommy Hilfiger Collection, TOMMY JEANS, men's and women's sportswear, kidswear, and licensed lines including bodywear, footwear, accessories, watches, jewellery and fragrances.

Mr Hilfiger is also a philanthropist supporting various international initiatives and charities, including Save the Children and the World Wildlife Fund.

A number of world personalities and leaders have visited Victoria Falls in the past few years.